Philip Greenway
Grand Ledge - Philip Dennis Greenway, age 68, formally of Portland, MI, passed away February 28, 2020 surrounded by family and his loving girlfriend. He was born October 26, 1951 in Alma, MI, son of Charles and Florence (Potter) Greenway. Philip graduated from Portland Michigan High School.
Philip retired from Portland Public Schools as the head maintenance and before that he worked for the school in the bus transportation. He would say he was a Jack of all trades, Master of none. He enjoyed bowling (and was very proud of his 300-game accomplishment), playing pool, hiking, going to the casinos, and socializing with people. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle. He is survived by his loving girlfriend Jeanette Wilson, daughters: Annette Mercer (Norman Couture) of Harrison, MI, Silery (Norman) Avery of Saint Louis, MI, Alissa (Shane) Larkin of Merritt, MI, Shanna (Jason) Ewing of Oak Harbor, WA, Andrea (Ayden) Dore' of Timmons, CAN, Patricia (Robert) Hilliard of Portage, MI, Melissa (Patrick) Monroe of Bath, MI, Jenny (Michael) Harp of Lyons MI, and a brother Richard (Carol) Greenway of Tonganoxie, KS; 20 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his wife of 20 years Julie, his mother and father, brothers, Nelson, John, Chuck, Jack and sister Joanne.
Cremation has taken place at his request. A memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 1:00 pm at the Portland VFW, 1324 E Bridge St, Portland, MI. For those who wish, please consider memorial contribution to Mother Teresa Hospice, 308 N. Walnut, Lansing, MI 48933; or any cancer organization.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020