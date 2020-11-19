Philip Hardcastle MartinLansing - Age 87, passed away November 16, 2020. He was taken too soon by Covid-19. Phil was born on December 14, 1932 to the late Harold and Evelyn (Dent) Martin. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Phil met his soulmate and love of his life, Lois Shirley Carr and they were married on Sept. 20, 1957 for 63 wonderful years. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, which brought him to his longtime career with Owens Corning Fiberglass/Performance Contracting Inc. Beginning as an estimator, promoted to manager, and finally retiring as a Regional Manager, his career allowed him to travel all around the world and make lifelong friendships along the way. Phil was his happiest on the golf course. He played in many tournaments with many memorable hole-in-ones. Whenever he had a chance he was golfing with Shirley or his children. He enjoyed vacationing near the ocean, his two favorite places being Myrtle Beach and Florida. He & Shirley loved to be in the waves & body surfing together. Phil was an avid gardener, having some of the most beautiful roses in the neighborhood. Phil was a loving and caring Husband, Father & Grandfather. He has been by Shirley's side lovingly caring for her the last several years. Shirley will be lost without her life-long partner and best friend she will miss him beyond measure, as will his family and friends. Preceded in death are his parents Harold William & Evelyn B. Martin, brother Keith Martin & Niece Wendy. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Martin; sister, Penelope A. Martin; 3 daughters & 2 sons, Janice (Tom) Ruhala, Phyllis (Kirk) Boettcher, Dave (Ellen), Lynda Martin-Weese , and Steve (Karen); 8 grandchildren, Matthew (Aileen), & Kyle Weese, Natalie (Parker) Crosby, Heather (Josh) & Brandon Seymour, Devyn (Maggie) Boettcher, Weslie & Alyssa Martin; 3 great-grandchildren, Hailey Heath, Brighton & Finley Crosby plus many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. A celebration of Phil's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers Philip would prefer donations be made to the St. Jude foundation.