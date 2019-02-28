|
|
Philip J. Kramer
Pewamo - Philip J. Kramer, age 81, of Pewamo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 27, 1937, the son of Philip and Bertha (Bower) Kramer. Phil was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pewamo. After a lifetime of farming, he did maintenance for Ionia County Community Mental Health. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, time spent at the pond, and deer camp. He treasured good conversation. However, his greatest love was his family, spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, who called him Gramps.
Phil will be greeted in heaven by his beloved wife of 60 years, Donna; son, Philip; grandson, Evan Kramer; sisters, Helen (Harry) Sabin, Phyllis (Ford) Stadel, Harriet (Max) Hogle, and Betty Lou (Robert) Bearss; and brother-in-law, David Hanses. Surviving Philip are his children, Marilyn (Mark) Schneider, Philip (deceased), Sue (Scott) Klein, Nicholas (Kim) Kramer, John Kramer, and Ben (Stacy) Kramer; daughter-in-law, Nita (Ed) Panwas; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several Thelen in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Darrel Kempf at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday evening and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 28, 2019