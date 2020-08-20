1/1
Philip Robb Barrie
Philip Robb Barrie

Lansing - Philip Robb Barrie, loving husband, father, and papa passed away in Lansing, MI on August 12, 2020 at the age of 66.

Phil was born on March 3, 1954 in Dearborn, MI. He studied at Michigan State University (MSU) where he received both his bachelor's and master's degrees. Phil went on to work for MSU for 35 years, retiring in 2012. For those that knew Phil, the most important part of his life was his family, and his greatest accomplishments came from being a parent and grandparent. He was also an avid swimmer, cyclist, and lover of all things college sports. Phil will be remembered for his work ethic, loyalty, humor, devotion to his family, and always looking out for the "little guy."

Phil is lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Mary; his two children, Timothy (Beth) Barrie and Kathryn (Josh) Everingham; his three grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, and Maxwell; brothers, Michael, Timothy, and Paul Barrie; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Violet "Joy" Barrie (Calnan); as well as his brothers, Patrick and Brian Barrie.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service honoring Phil will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Gorsline-Runciman. Share memories at greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
