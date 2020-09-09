1/1
Phillip Charles Cummings
1938 - 2020
Phillip Charles Cummings

Lansing - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 82. Phillip was born on April 8, 1938 in Ionia Township to the late Lloyd and Ruth (Foote) Cummings. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1963. He retired in 1999 from General Motors after 38 years of service and began his golden years where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. Phil was a faithful and devoted member of St. Gerard Catholic Church where he served as an Usher and member of St. Vincent DePaul Society, a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus- Bishop Albers Assembly #0496, and the Eagles Lodge 1039. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill, and Bob Cummings, a sister Doris, and two sons, Dan and Jeff Cummings. Phil is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jane (Terwilliger) Cummings, a son, Marty (Patty) Cummings of Sorento, FL, a step-son Steven Hollon, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Gerard St. Vincent DePaul Society in memory of Phil.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
September 9, 2020
Lyndon and Carol, so very sorry for your loss.
Max & Judy Darling
Friend
September 9, 2020
Phil will be dearly missed by many! Many will miss him from the Knights of Columbus, Golf Leagues, hours of Volunteering, and pleasant smiles and conversations.
September 9, 2020
Donald & Phyllis Schmitz
Friend
