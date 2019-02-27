|
|
Phillip "Philly" Edward Addiss
St. James City - Phillip Edward Addiss
It is with sadness that the family of Phillip "Philly" Edward Addiss, announce his unexpected passing at the age of 25.
Our treasured Philly had an island spirit. After visiting Florida with his Nana and Papa, he moved to Saint James City, Pine Island, Florida, in 2017, to be close to them. He loved the island life; its water, animals, fishing, and boating. He was a friend to anyone and always willing to lend a hand.
Phillip was born in Lansing, MI on November 30, 1993. He was raised in Holt, MI, where he was always surrounded by childhood friends, involved in soccer, Cub Scouts, and baseball. Philly had a curious spirit and was determined to make sense of the world.
After moving to North Carolina in 2007, he met many close friends, and finished high school, while continuing with his love of soccer.
Phillip had a passion for anything mechanical, and met his special mentor, and friend "Big Luke" through the love of his Jeep. He spent hours on his baby, rebuilding it from the frame. It was his pride, and one of his great accomplishments.
Phillip is survived by his parents, Jodi Gilroy (Eric Rought) and Richard Addiss; brother Neal Addiss; maternal grandmother, Judy Gilroy; paternal grandmother, Linda Addiss; and uncle, Adam Gilroy. Phillip leaves behind a large, loving family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his loyal Pine Island friends, and his longtime, devoted friend, Jessica Goodwin.
Phillip was preceded in death by his cherished Papa, Nelson Edward Gilroy, with whom he shared his untamed and charismatic spirit.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 1st, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Interment will be at Summit Cemetery in Williamston, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to Ellie's Place.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 27, 2019