Phillip Kent Haddock II
East Lansing - Phillip Kent Haddock II, age 56, of East Lansing, formerly of Grand Ledge, passed away peacefully March 25, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born November 21, 1963, in St. Louis, MO the son of Phillip Kent and Judith Lee (Smith) Haddock Sr. Phillip was a loving husband, father, and friend. Phillip worked as the Vice President of First National Bank of America in East Lansing for 24 years. He loved his work and was extremely close with all of his fellow colleagues. Phillip was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many different capacities and also as a High Priest.
Phillip is survived by his wife of over 34 years, Cheryl Krapf-Haddock; son, Alexander Brett Haddock of East Lansing; daughter, Francesca (Devan) Daman of Holt; and best friend, Jason Fitnich of Charlotte.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved father-in-law, Gerald Duncan Krapf.
Services will be private.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Phillip's honor to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Fund at https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services/funds/humanitarian-general-fund.
The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home in Charlotte, Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020