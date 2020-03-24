|
|
Phillis Donovan
Williamston - Phillis Leora Chirico, 94, of Williamston, Michigan passed in her home on March 20, 2020. Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 1926, Phillis was a talented singer and performed with a female trio during WW2 for and in support of the armed forces. She subsequently graduated from Carnegie Mellon University majoring in speech and theater. Phillis raised her family in Naperville, Illinois, where she spent most of her adult life. She was a successful and respected Realtor in Dupage County and one of the first female managing brokers in metro Chicago. She was active in community choirs, and in the early days of Naperville's Summer Place community theater. In retirement she was active with the Williamston Park District having served many years on the Parks and Recreation Committee. She was a founding member of Williamston's ArtFest on the River and a lifelong member of Williamston Red Cedar Garden Club. Her interests included gardening, doll making, knitting, reading, and she was also quite a collector. Phillis was always positive and she cheerfully embraced life. She had a smile for everyone and all were welcome in her home and into her world. One of her favorite phrases was "If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all". She will be remembered for her unbridled joy, quick wit and laughter, intelligence, thoughtfulness, concern for others, and for her love of her large and extended family. Phillis is preceded in death by her beloved parents Bruce Albert Petrikin and Ruth Leora Longdon; sisters Betty Walborn and Berniece Deitz; first husband Anthony Nicholas Chirico; and second husband William Joseph Diedrich; and her step son David Diedrich. She is survived by seven children: Tony, Jeff, Randy, Doug, Gwen (Brandon), Steve, Anella (Gentilozzi); two step children, Brian and Debbie Diedrich; 18 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of life/memorial service will be held later in the year. Donations may be made in her memory to Williamston Red Cedar Garden Club (WRCGC) P.O. Box 413 Williamston, MI 48895.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020