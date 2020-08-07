Phillis Ruth (Carey) Rule
Haslett - Phyllis Ruth (Carey) Rule of Haslett, formerly of Eaton Rapids, MI, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She is survived by 3 of her children: Jack (Rachel) Paulson, Sue (Steve) Greskowiak, and Candy (Ryan) Ebbinghaus as well as 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by 2 of her sons - Wm. Keith (Logs) Rule and Michael (Mick) Rule.
Phyllis was born August 20, 1928 in Lake Linden, MI, the youngest of 7 children and the last surviving of those. She received her teaching degree from Michigan State University, went on to teach in Bear Lake, MI and then in Eaton Rapids, MI. Phyllis was committed to education and women's rights, serving in many capacities on both the state (MEA: Michigan Education Association) and national (NEA: National Education Association) level. She retired in June of 1991, and went on to become the President of MEA-R (MEA Retired). She worked as a volunteer at the Voting Polls and was involved with the Resident's Group at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she resided until her passing. Phyllis was passionate about her beliefs and never hesitated to stand up for education and equality. She will be missed.
Phyllis was a staunch supporter of WKAR and was also diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Contributions in her name to any one of these organizations (WKAR, apdaparkinson.org
, davisphinneyfoundation.org
) would be appropriate and appreciated.