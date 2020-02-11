|
Phyllis Anne Izdebski
Formerly of Lansing and Gaylord - Phyllis A. Izdebski entered into her heavenly reward on February 1, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born and raised in Ludington, MI and married Eugene Izdebski in 1946. They moved to Lansing, MI where they raised their 3 children. In 1981, they retired to Gaylord, MI where they enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and the beauty of northern Michigan. Phyllis was a devoted wife, a loving mother and a proud grandma. She was a lifelong Catholic and an active member of Holy Cross Parish in Lansing and St. Mary Cathedral Parish in Gaylord. She will be remembered for her smile, her beautiful blue eyes, her sense of humor and her beautiful singing voice. Phyllis is survived by 2 sons; Stephen (Mary Ann) and Michael (Sandra) and daughter; Beverly (Michael) Wooley, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Eugene, her parents, a brother and 2 sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 310 Crum St., Laingsburg, MI 48848. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Vanderbilt, MI in the spring. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 AM with a Rosary being prayed at 9:30 AM. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020