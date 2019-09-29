|
Phyllis Jean Gabbert
Williamston - Phyllis Jean Gabbert, age 80, of Williamston, MI passed away September 22, 2019 after her battle with cancer.
Phyllis was born on June 18, 1939 to Charlie and Ethel Ratliff in Regina, KY. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Frank Gabbert and son-in-law, Kevin Baker.
Surviving are Phyllis are her children; Monica Baker of Okemos MI, Michael (Bev) Ryan of Regina KY and Suzanne (John) Barber of Portland MI, grandsons; Josh Baker, Dustin Barber and Justin Ryan; great granddaughter, Addilynn Barber;
many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and several long time close friends. Phyllis did not wish to have a memorial service. The family would like any donations made in Phyllis' honor to be made to Volunteers of America at www.voami.org or to your favorite non-profit. Arrangements entrusted to Herrmann Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at pjherrmannfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019