Phyllis Jean Rhynard
Lansing - Phyllis Jean Rhynard, age 86, of Lansing, MI, passed away after a courageous battle with dementia on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, Lansing, surrounded by her family.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Gunnisonville Cemetery, DeWitt, MI with Pastor Matt Kreh officiating and a Public Memorial will be held at a later date.
Phyllis was born in St. Johns, MI on July 23, 1933, the daughter of Clare and Ella (Blunt) Dilts. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School with the class of 1951.
On July 9, 1955, Phyllis married Marvin Lawrence Rhynard at the First United Methodist Church of St. Johns. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage. Phyllis was a devoted wife and a loving mom. But most of all, her grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. She made countless Halloween costumes for them, baked with them, attended all their sports and music activities, and was the best Gram any kid could have.
Phyllis was a member of Gunnisonville United Methodist Church for over 56 years; during those years she was always involved in many activities: Caring Hearts Sewing Circle, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school or wherever she was needed. She enjoyed any opportunity to have lunch with the "51" Lunch Bunch classmates or retirees from Citizens Bank. Phyllis and Marvin belonged to the National Buick Club of America and the Central Michigan Buick Club. They enjoyed traveling around the country in their classic cars.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Marvin, and 2 daughters: Kathy (David) Hundt of DeWitt, Sharon (Jack) Terrill of St. Johns. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Michael (Krystal) Hundt, Emily (Philippe) Ledent, Jordan (Danielle) Terrill, and Sarah Hundt; one great-grandson Logan Hundt; sister-in-law Jean Dilts and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Allison Kay Hundt, one brother Richard Dilts, one sister Alice (Robert) Cole, and sisters-in-law: Thelma (Robert) Beck, Hazel Oehler, and Doris (Bernward) Thorsch.
Memorials may be made to Gunnisonville United Methodist Church - 2031 Clark Rd, Bath, MI 48808 or Hospice House of Mid-Michigan - 1210 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48915. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Dewitt Bath Review & Clinton County Community Newspapers from May 1 to May 10, 2020.