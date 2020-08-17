Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis June Dietrick went to be with her Lord August 16, 2020, at the age of 92, at home surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was a life-long member of the Church of the Nazarene and WCTU. Over the years Phyllis served as a S.S. teacher and missionary president. She was strongly devoted to prayer, faith, and had a love that she shared with everyone. Family gatherings were a source of joy to her. Phyllis was an accomplished church pianist and played for the Capitalaires Gospel Quartet for 13 years.



She was born June 1, 1928, the daughter of Roy and Anna May Casler. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Amelia, brother Elton, and son-in-law Harold Smith. She is survived by her husband of 71 years Elwyn, daughters; Phyllis (Michael) Warrick, Joyce (Dave) Hummel, Janice (Gerald) Rairigh, Jeanie Smith, and Carol (Richard) Phillips, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Nashville Church of the Nazarene. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Nashville Church of the Nazarene with visitation from noon until the time of service. For everyone's safety, we ask that you wear masks and observe social distancing.



Special thanks goes to Spectrum Pennock and Blodgett Hospitals and Spectrum Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis' name to Nashville Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences can be left at







