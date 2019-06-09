Services
Christler Funeral Home
6651 W Houghton Lake Dr
Houghton Lake, MI 48629
(989) 422-5711
Phyllis L. Olin

Phyllis L. Olin Obituary
Phyllis L. Olin

Houghton Lake - Phyllis L. Olin, 88, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Phyllis was preceded in death by husband; James and son-in-law; Kevin Sullivan. She is survived by daughters; Kristin Olin-Sullivan and Lynne (Jeff) Fossitt, grandchildren; Michael (Allison) Fossitt, Andrew (Katie) Fossitt, Molly Sullivan and Sean Sullivan and great-grandchildren; Tucker and Kaylyn Fossitt.

A Private Celebration of Phyllis' life is planned.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019
