Phyllis L. Olin
Houghton Lake - Phyllis L. Olin, 88, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was preceded in death by husband; James and son-in-law; Kevin Sullivan. She is survived by daughters; Kristin Olin-Sullivan and Lynne (Jeff) Fossitt, grandchildren; Michael (Allison) Fossitt, Andrew (Katie) Fossitt, Molly Sullivan and Sean Sullivan and great-grandchildren; Tucker and Kaylyn Fossitt.
A Private Celebration of Phyllis' life is planned.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019