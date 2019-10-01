Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Congregation Shaarey Zedek
1924 Coolidge Road
East Lansing, MI
Phyllis S. Cohen


1942 - 2019
Phyllis S. Cohen Obituary
Phyllis S. Cohen

East Lansing - Phyllis Sara Cohen passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the age of 77.

Phyllis was born on March 13, 1942, in Detroit, MI, to Anne and David Kaplowitz. She graduated from East Lansing High School and co-owned and managed the family businesses -- Jerry Cohen Photography and Invitations by Phyllis -- for over 30 years. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Enid Kaplowitz; husband, Jerry Cohen; and daughter, Lori.

She is survived by her children, Renee (Matt) Goodwin, Matthew (Shannon) Cohen; five grandchildren: Juliana, Evan, & Asher Cohen, and Jory & Lainie Goodwin; her sister, Roslyn Covey; and brother, Mark Kaplowitz.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 1924 Coolidge Road, East Lansing, with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jerry Cohen Photography Fund at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, or to .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
