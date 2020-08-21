Pinkie Claudine Laverne Walker
Pinkie Claudine Laverne Walker, at age 86, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020.
She was born September 3,1933 in Linden, Texas to the parentage of Doss E. Pruitt and Pinkie Epperson Pruitt, both deceased.
Due to covid-19, there will be no public service. Moreover, a cremation has already taken place. Pinkie's ashes will be interred into their final resting place during a private ceremony with immediate family members at East Lawn Memory Gardens in Okemos, MI.
Pinkie's full obituary may be viewed @ www.rileyfuneralhome.com
.