Pinkie Claudine Laverne Walker
1933 - 2020
Pinkie Claudine Laverne Walker

Pinkie Claudine Laverne Walker, at age 86, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020.

She was born September 3,1933 in Linden, Texas to the parentage of Doss E. Pruitt and Pinkie Epperson Pruitt, both deceased.

Due to covid-19, there will be no public service. Moreover, a cremation has already taken place. Pinkie's ashes will be interred into their final resting place during a private ceremony with immediate family members at East Lawn Memory Gardens in Okemos, MI.

Pinkie's full obituary may be viewed @ www.rileyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
