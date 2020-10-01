1/1
Polly Ann Fitzgerald
1946 - 2020
Polly Ann Fitzgerald

Holt - Age 74, passed away October 1, 2020. She was born May 28, 1946, in Lansing, to Thomas and Leota Westfall. Polly retired from the Ingham County Clerk office where she worked as a Deputy Clerk. She enjoyed participating in water aerobics at the YMCA with her friends, and spending winters in Myrtle Beach.

Surviving are: her husband of 53 years, Richard Fitzgerald; daughters, Kelly (Mark) Barnes and Karen Nichols; grandchildren, Kevin (Marissa) Tew, Danielle Ott, and Matthew Gamelin; brother, Terry (Susan) Westfall. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Grayle; brother, Mike.

Polly's family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 5. A private, family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA in memory of Polly Fitzgerald. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
