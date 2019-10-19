Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
500 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Lansing, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
500 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Dabney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Bernard Dabney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. Bernard Dabney Obituary
R. Bernard Dabney

Delhi Twp - Bernard was a lifelong Lansing area resident. He retired from Ingham County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff and Holt School District as a Conflict Resolution Officer. Survivors include: Children, Nicole James, Reginald Smith, Carrie Dabney, Teresa Robinson, Sumyia Dabney, Erika Dickson, Anastasia Cole and many other relatives.

Visitation for Bernard will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph St. Lansing, MI 48933. Service for Bernard will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 pm at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48915. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now