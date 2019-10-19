|
R. Bernard Dabney
Delhi Twp - Bernard was a lifelong Lansing area resident. He retired from Ingham County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff and Holt School District as a Conflict Resolution Officer. Survivors include: Children, Nicole James, Reginald Smith, Carrie Dabney, Teresa Robinson, Sumyia Dabney, Erika Dickson, Anastasia Cole and many other relatives.
Visitation for Bernard will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph St. Lansing, MI 48933. Service for Bernard will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 pm at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48915. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019