R. Jay Kussmaul
Lansing - Age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born June 20, 1931 in Lake Odessa, MI to Stuart and Audrey (Demaray) Kussmaul, who preceded him in death. His early years were spent on the farm with his parents and sister, Margene, and he often told stories of his simple, yet adventure filled life - being chased by a mean rooster and scaring Margene with a dead rat. In high school, R. Jay was a star athlete and proudly wore #16 on all of his jerseys which became his lucky number. He graduated from Michigan State College (now MSU) and became a lifelong Spartan fan. R. Jay served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant and was also a paratrooper. He also served in the Michigan National Guard and retired with the rank of Major after 25 years. He had a lifelong career in human resources for Fisher Body where he met the love of his life, Catherine McKenna. Together they raised 4 adoring children and were blessed with 9 grandchildren. R. Jay was devoted to his kids and grandkids and spent endless hours at school functions, sporting events, dance, and piano recitals. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight and was a frequent visitor to the K of C club. He was a faithful member of St. Gerard Catholic Church and was proud to serve as a Eucharistic Minister. For years, he was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and donated well over 25 gallons of blood. He also loved "putzing" around the house with various DIY projects as well as taking care of the lawn. He was a nature enthusiast, and could be found watching birds in his bird feeder, along with the deer and wild turkeys in his lawn. R. Jay's family and those who knew him considered him to be a kind-hearted, wise, and humble man. He was devoted to his wife and family as well as his faith in God. People warmed up to him easily because he loved to "shoot the breeze" with anyone that would listen. R. Jay - devoted husband, loving father, proud grandpa, brother, uncle "Butch," and amazing friend - may you live in eternal peace wrapped in God's loving embrace. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Kussmaul; children, Jay (Julie) Kussmaul of Holland, MI, Jaymie (John) Jasinski of Irvine, CA, Andrew (Bonnie) Kussmaul of Hartland, MI, and Kim (Fred) Soilis of Freeport, PA; 9 grandchildren, Lauren (Matt), Lindsey (Geoff), Meredith, Emily, Zoe, JT, Drew, Grace, and Ava; sister, Margene Guenther of Plainwell; 4 nieces, Sue, Jan, Pam, and Amy; and many other extended family members and friends. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, with a rosary at 7 PM followed by the Fourth Degree K of C Chalice service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church, American Red Cross, or the Knights of Columbus Richard Council 788 in memory of R. Jay. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019