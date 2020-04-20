Services
Rachael E. Watson-Zell


1975 - 2020
Rachael E. Watson-Zell Obituary
Rachael E. Watson-Zell

St. Johns - Rachael E. Watson-Zell, 44, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 16, 2020 as the result of a brain bleed. She was born December 5, 1975 in Lansing, MI and was a graduate of St. Johns, High School, Class of 1994. She was very involved with the St. Johns High School Dance Team. Rachael was an active school volunteer for her children and loved spending time with family and friends. Rachael was most successful in being a mom, loving without expecting anything in return, and never judging the actions of others. Surviving is her life partner, Joe Thelen; three daughters, Ryleigh Zell, Olivia Thelen and Alayna Thelen; parents, Mike and Maggie (Kuntz) Watson; brother, Ryan Watson, sisters, Erikka (Jason) Hafner and Kelsey (Brian) Lytle; step-sisters, Stacy and Jessica Watson; Godson, Breck Matthew Lytle and father-in-law, Alan Thelen. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anthony and Mary Agnes Kuntz, Earl and Myra Watson, uncle and god-father, Norbert Kuntz and mother-in-law, Sandra Thelen. Following Rachael's wishes cremation has taken place and a visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date once social gathering numbers have increased. Rachael's family would like to thank the St. Johns and Fowler communities for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
