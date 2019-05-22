Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Rafael Ramirez
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Rafael Ramirez

Lansing - Age 51, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Rafael was born in Carindapaz Senguio Michoacan, Mexico on October 26, 1967, the son of Marcial and Rosa Ramirez. He worked in construction for most of his life and most recently was a foreman with Snowden, Inc. Rafael was very proud of his family and loved his many friends. Rafael is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda; his 4 children, Andrew, Alexandria, Gabriella and Rafael, Jr.; his 3 grandchildren, Lily, Lucas and Salome; brothers, Jamie and Tony (Silvia); sisters, Leticia (Ramon) Canales and Maricela (Ricardo) Ramirez-Rodriguez; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Cathedral with Rev. Fr. Fred Thelen as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel and Friday from 9:00 am until service time at the church. A rosary will be prayed Thursday evening, 7:00 pm, at the funeral home. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 2710 S. Washington Ave., Lansing in memory of Rafael. Friends may send a family condolence to www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 22, 2019
