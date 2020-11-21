1/1
Rafaela P. "Fifi" Garcia
Rafaela "Fifi" P. Garcia

Lansing - Age 96, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Fifi was born on October 24, 1924 in Tempe, Texas, the daughter of the late Emerterio and Dolores (Acosta) Leon. She was known for her delicious cooking, and was an active member of St. Casimir Catholic Church for over 50 years. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be missed by many. Fifi is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Lewis Garcia, son Jimmy Garcia, and her 3 brothers. She is survived by her children, Frederick Garcia, Yolanda (Larry) Toner, Gloria Garcia, and Delores (Bernie) Webb; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10 am at St. Mary Cathedral with Rev. Fr. William Lugger as celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 am-10 am at the church. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank Ingham County Medical Care Facility for their excellent care of Fifi. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ingham County Medical Care Facility.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
