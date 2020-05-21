Ralph Abraham Farhat
Lansing - Age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 19, 2020. He was born November 4, 1931 and lived most of his life in Lansing. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. Ralph owned and operated Ralph's Bar in Lansing, later working for and retiring from the MI State Lottery. He helped bring his beloved church to the area, St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church, and he continued to treasure being a part of his church. Ralph was partial to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and for many years was involved with the Lansing Chapter of ALSAC (American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities founded by Danny Thomas) for fundraising purposes. He was a gentle man, kind to everyone, had a dry sense of humor and was loved by many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Delilah (Jazdzyk) Farhat, children, Lisa Rose (Kevin), Julie Knight, Christopher Farhat, Laura Farhat Bramson, Anthony Farhat, Thomas Farhat (Christina), grandchildren Brandon Rose, Ryan Knight, Ben Knight, Dustin Farhat (Kathleen O'Reilly Farhat), Kyla Spitzley, Madison Bramson, Amanda Farhat and Lauren Farhat. Great grandchildren Elizabeth, Alaina, Jack and Brady; Brother John Farhat, two brothers-in-law, George Mansour (Amal) and Paul Kramer; sister-in-law Pat Farhat, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. Farhat, Ida Mary (Nouhan) Farhat, siblings, Cecilia Farhat , Joseph Farhat, Kathryn Kramer, Gloria Mansour, Mariann Farhat, Leo Farhat, Norman Farhat and Maurice Farhat, sisters-in-law, Virginia Farhat, Marina Farhat and Salli Farhat.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Spectrum Health for the care provided, especially to his nurse Karie and all her warriors who took such good care of him!
A Private Funeral Liturgy was held at St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church on Friday, May 22, 2020. Rite of committal followed in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions could be made to St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church, 725 W. Mt. Hope, Lansing, MI, 48910. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
