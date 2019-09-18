|
Ralph Donald Youdes
Holt - Don passed away September 15, 2019, at Island City Assisted Living, Eaton Rapids, MI, where he had been a patient since August 21, 2018. Don was born April 17, 1929, in Jackson, MI, to the late Ralph and Frances Youdes. Don enlisted in the army, stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. Don was employed with General Motors. In 1957, Don married Helen (Dillon). Don leaves his wife, Helen; children, Seth (Sara), Steven (Karen); 5 grandchildren; as well as 3 great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher, and sister Joyce Shafor. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Holt United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Maple Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Holt United Methodist Church in remembrance of Don.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 18, 2019