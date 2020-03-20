|
|
Ralph E. Huss
Okemos - Ralph E. Huss, age 73, passed away surrounded by family while at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Ralph was born in Dowagiac, MI and graduated from Cassopolis High School with the class of 1965. Ralph went on to earn an Associate's Degree of Science from Southwestern Michigan College, a Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Michigan University, and a Master of Arts Degree from Michigan State University.
Ralph taught for Okemos School District before retiring in 1998. His students often recall his welcoming and engaging classes, and the projects they created. Ralph felt strongly about the importance of industrial arts educational opportunities in public schools. More than one of his students continued on to a career that began through their experience in those classes.
After retirement Ralph worked for the USDA measuring farm crops and yields. He also began a second career at Home Depot where many sought out his expertise and advice.
Ralph was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America, both as a youth and as a leader. Two trips to Philmont, as well as international and other high adventure camping trips were highlights in his life. He is recognized for his years of hard work to renovate, expand, and maintain Northwoods Boy Scout Camp.
Ralph was a master woodworker who gifted many with his work. He loved to travel and experience new places and foods. He was a "car guy" and worked to restore a car, truck, and tractor with his close friends.
Of course, Ralph's greatest love was his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary (Harlan) Hahn and father, Andrew Huss, as well as his brother, Robert, and his first wife, Martha. Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Kari, his son, Jereme (Marnie) Huss, daughter Mary (Jeremy) Snodgrass, and daughter Sarah Berning. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Connor, William, Helen, and Robert. Others mourning Ralph's passing include aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Ralph fought long and hard, but when he was ready, the Lord was too. Friends and family who had gone before, welcomed him home. A service to honor and celebrate Ralph's life is postponed until further notice due to restrictions on gatherings of a certain number, and to allow out-of-state family to travel safely.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be considered to MSU or BSA.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020