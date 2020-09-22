Ralph Henry Weber
Lansing, MI - Ralph Henry Weber, age 85, passed away Sept. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 17, 1934, at home in rural Alaiedon Township, Mason, MI. He was the son of Roy and Mary (Voss) Weber and spent his life taking care of his family, farming and operating Weber's Mobil Service in Mason.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Robert George Weber. Surviving are his two daughters, Mary R. Manuel (Steve) and Francine Bembeneck, six grandchildren (Michael Weber, Corey Belcher, Matthew Welch, Victoria Taylor, Christina Bembeneck and Claire Manuel), and five great-grandchildren (Quentin Taylor, Ivan Banks, Christopher and Reagan McCrory and Avery Belcher). Ralph is also survived by a brother Alfred Roy Weber and a sister, Ruth Ann Waltz.
