Ralph Henry Weber
1934 - 2020
Ralph Henry Weber

Lansing, MI - Ralph Henry Weber, age 85, passed away Sept. 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 17, 1934, at home in rural Alaiedon Township, Mason, MI. He was the son of Roy and Mary (Voss) Weber and spent his life taking care of his family, farming and operating Weber's Mobil Service in Mason.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Robert George Weber. Surviving are his two daughters, Mary R. Manuel (Steve) and Francine Bembeneck, six grandchildren (Michael Weber, Corey Belcher, Matthew Welch, Victoria Taylor, Christina Bembeneck and Claire Manuel), and five great-grandchildren (Quentin Taylor, Ivan Banks, Christopher and Reagan McCrory and Avery Belcher). Ralph is also survived by a brother Alfred Roy Weber and a sister, Ruth Ann Waltz.

Fond memories and messages of condolence and support for the family can be shared online in the guest book located on Ralph's obituary page at www.VickersFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home.






Published in Ingham County Community Newspaper from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vickers Leslie FUNERAL HOME
109 CHURCH ST
Leslie, MI 49251-9432
(517) 878-6600
