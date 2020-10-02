Ralph Roy Shuck



Webberville - Ralph Roy Shuck passed away on September 29, 2020 in Williamston at the age of 93. Ralph was born on November 28, 1926 in Indiana. He married, Geraldine (Gerry) in 1947 and they had four children, Brenda, Kathy, Rick, and Steve. Ralph served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He retired from Consumers Energy. He served as Boy Scout Troop Master in Williamston for 50 years, served his church, and served the community. His community service culminated in being named Citizen of the Year.



Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry, daughter, Brenda Ludwig, and son-in-law, Kris Crandall. He is survived by his children, Kathy Crandall, Rick (Linda), Steve (Pam), and son-in-law, John Ludwig. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren (with another on the way), 1 great-great-grandchild (with another on the way), and many other family members. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, October 10 at Summit Cemetery on Beeman Road in Williamston. Memorial contributions can be made to The Care Team Hospice, 30600 Northwestern Hwy, Flint, MI 48834 or Williamston United Methodist Church, 211 South Putnam Street, Williamston, MI 48895.









