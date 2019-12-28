|
|
Ralph Tillitson
Grand Ledge - Ralph L. Tillitson, age 85, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away December 24, 2019 in Lansing, MI. Born September 17, 1934 in Grand Ledge, son of Leon and Jennie (Maloney) Tillitson. Ralph served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the City of Grand Ledge Waste Water Treatment Plant and also served the City of Grand Ledge as a volunteer fireman for 23 years, serving as Assistant Chief for a time. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lillian, their children: Kerry (Jim) Jesse, Ken (Dawn McCune) Tillitson, and Kimberly (Mel) Manning; grandchildren Shannah (Jonathan) Ashbay and Tayah Lee; great granddaughter Caroline Ashbay; brother Donald (Mary Lou) Tillitson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Norris.
In honoring Ralph's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, Grand Ledge Fire Dept., or Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Ralph Tillitson. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019