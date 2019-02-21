|
Ralph V. Taylor
Lansing - Mr. Ralph V. Taylor was born October 7, 1958 in Gates, TN to Henry Wells and Warlean Taylor. Ralph departed this Earthly life Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Youngsville, NC at the age of 60. He leaves to cherish his memories; daughter, Latosha Chambliss (Thomas Demps II); sons, Victor Shonndell Chambliss (Brandi Swift) and Darrius Guy; his beloved grandchildren, Aliya Chambliss, Trey'On Demps, Ta'Naya Demps, Shonndell Chambliss, and Jolie Chambliss;father, Andrew (Lucille) Chambliss, Jr.; Sister, Brenda Chambliss; brothers, Michael Chambliss and Andrew R.(Heather) Chambliss; former wife, Annette Chambliss; special friend, Jeanette Joseph, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service Monday, Feb. 25, at 12 p.m. with an 11:30 a.m. Family Hour at Paradise Funeral Chapel, 1107 E. Miller Rd. in Lansing. Visitation will take place Sunday, Feb.24, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 21, 2019