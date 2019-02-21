Services
Paradise Funeral Chapel - Lansing
1107 East Miller Road
Lansing, MI 48911
(517) 272-1035
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Ralph V. Taylor Obituary
Ralph V. Taylor

Lansing - Mr. Ralph V. Taylor was born October 7, 1958 in Gates, TN to Henry Wells and Warlean Taylor. Ralph departed this Earthly life Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Youngsville, NC at the age of 60. He leaves to cherish his memories; daughter, Latosha Chambliss (Thomas Demps II); sons, Victor Shonndell Chambliss (Brandi Swift) and Darrius Guy; his beloved grandchildren, Aliya Chambliss, Trey'On Demps, Ta'Naya Demps, Shonndell Chambliss, and Jolie Chambliss;father, Andrew (Lucille) Chambliss, Jr.; Sister, Brenda Chambliss; brothers, Michael Chambliss and Andrew R.(Heather) Chambliss; former wife, Annette Chambliss; special friend, Jeanette Joseph, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service Monday, Feb. 25, at 12 p.m. with an 11:30 a.m. Family Hour at Paradise Funeral Chapel, 1107 E. Miller Rd. in Lansing. Visitation will take place Sunday, Feb.24, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
