Bath - Ramon Lira Jr. was a loving, gregarious man and a kind soul. His oldest friends knew him as Sonny. Ramon died April 8, 2020 warm at home in Bath, MI at the age of 75. Ramon joined the Army at the age of 19 and served for six years, going on to work for General Motors until he retired in 2003. He also owned a gym, Iron Dragon Inc. where he trained people in weight lifting. He married Margarita Pereida and had three children. People described him as strong, loving, and always quick to tell a joke. Ramon is survived by his wife of 55 years Margarita Lira, three daughters Teresa Lira-Gutzki (Joel Gutzki), Julia Derke (Greg Argersinger), and Sunni Lira as well as his grandchildren Joshua Derke (Ana Klimchynskaya), Justin Derke, Caleb Gutzki (Morgan Gutzki), Madeliene VanSipe (Jarod VanSipe), and Jordyn Lira, his brother Edward Lira (Beverly Lira) and sister Alisia Lira-Perez as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date that is still to be decided.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
