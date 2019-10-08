|
|
Randal Rueckert
Eagle - Randal "Randy" Victor Rueckert, age 49, lifetime resident of Eagle, passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2019. He was born October 22, 1969 in Lansing, MI. He is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Barbara (Peterson) Rueckert and brother Rick. Randy was a 1987 graduate of Grand Ledge High School and former sexton of Oakwood Cemetery. He enjoyed fishing, hanging out at the pond, R.C. Boats; loved his cars and absolutely unconditionally loved his dogs.
Randy's gentle spirit will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his sisters Debra Flannery and Julie Thrush, brothers Ronald (Sandra) and Roger; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 - 1:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday one hour prior to service. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019