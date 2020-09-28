1/1
Randi Irene (Albrechtsen) Milks
Randi Irene Milks (Albrechtsen)

Plymouth - Randi Milks, of Plymouth, MI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Randi grew up in Lansing, was an Everett High School graduate ('68) and employee of the Okemos School District for over 25 years.

Randi was a loving mother to her children, Amanda (Nathan) Beauchamp and John Albrechtsen as well as a proud Grandma to Karsyn, Brady, and Parker. She was a beloved sister to Margie (Ted) Anielski and Dennis (Susie) Albrechtsen, sister-in-law, aunt, friend, and dog mom to Bella.

She was known for her compassion for others, love of animals, cooking, gardening and always finding the bright side of any hard situation. Randi will be forever missed but we feel only joy for her now, knowing that she is free of pain and back in the arms of her loved ones including her parents, Svend and Greta Albrechtsen, and her beloved daughter-in-law Christina Albrechtsen.

A Memorial and celebration of her life will be scheduled and communicated at a future date.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
