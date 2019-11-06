|
|
Randy Linton
Grand Ledge - Randy Jay Linton of Grand Ledge passed away November 5, 2019 at the age 62. Randy was born February 2, 1957 in Sterling, Illinois to the late Harold E. and Miriam A. (Brown) Linton. Randy attended Rock Falls High School and went on to receive an Associate's Degree from Lansing Community College. He proudly served his country as a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. Randy started his career as a fleet mechanic for Wonder Bread and CNJ Transport before transitioning into the Information Technology field working for EDS, Delta Dental and also teaching at Lansing Community College in computer-aided design and drafting. Randy loved and cherished his family with a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing. He is survived by his wife Brenda Jo (Davis); grandchildren, Tyler Jay and Gracie Layne Bradley, Savannah Mae Price and Floyd Delwyn Rice; siblings, Sharon (Steve) Finch, Leslie Linton, Debra Cameron, Robert (Barb) Linton and Chuck (Kathleen) Schultz. Randy was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandi Rae Price. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Lansing with Pastor Norman Burger, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at South Bingham Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge from 5-8:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 10:30-11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019