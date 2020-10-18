Randy Reynold Anderson



Randy Reynold Anderson, 72, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. He died in his home in Hastings, Michigan surrounded by his family. He was born February 25, 1948 in Port Huron, Michigan. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Renee (Nichol) Anderson of Hastings, Michigan, son Erik Anderson of Hastings, Michigan, daughter in law, Lyric (Cardenas) Anderson, 3 granddaughters, Ava, Evelyn and Isla Anderson of Hastings, Michigan, sister Marshiela Widmeyer, (Dale Ruthenberg) of Port Huron, Michigan and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melbourn Anderson and Leota (Lamotte) Anderson of Lansing, Michigan and his brother Larry Anderson of Sterling Heights, Michigan. He worked for the State of Michigan, Secretary of State in an administrative position for 24 years and served in the United States Air Force for 4 years serving in Vietnam and Guam. He graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1967 and Michigan State University in 1977 with a Bachelors Degree in Communication and Education. Randy and his wife lived in Lansing, Michigan for 30 years before retiring to Thornapple Lake in Hastings, Michigan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for his family.









