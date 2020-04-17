|
|
Rane Saghy
Lansing - Rane Michael Saghy, age 39 of Lansing, MI unexpectedly passed away on April 14, 2020. Rane was born September 4, 1980 in Lansing, MI to parents, Robert and Ronda Saghy.
Rane graduated from East Lansing High School in 1999 where he excelled in Varsity wrestling. He held the 'Most Pins' record and was Captain of the team his senior year. He also played on the ELHS baseball team for 2 years. He went on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and History from Eastern Michigan University. He enjoyed spending time outdoors playing disc golf with his friends, cousins and brothers. In fact, he rescued his furry sidekick, Wally Cat, from the disc golf course as he followed him around one day. He also loved spending time laughing and playing with his little niece, Maddy. Rane was loyal to his friends and family. He was honest, helpful, creative, caring and truly one-of-a-kind. He is loved beyond measure and will be deeply missed by all that have had the pleasure of being affected by his kind spirit.
Rane was preceded in death by his brother, Rustin Saghy; grandparents, George and Bonnie Saghy, and Ruth Lott; Uncles Douglas Saghy and Michael Saghy. He is survived by his parents; brother, Roland Saghy; grandfather; Ronald Lott; niece, Madalyn Saghy (Melissa Haid); aunts and uncles, Thomas (Barbara) Saghy, Mary Hildenbrand, Renee Parisian, Raelyn (Julian) Kateley; cousins, Brian Saghy, Cameron Saghy, Kiera (John) Casazza, Nichole Hildenbrand, Bradley Hildenbrand, Nicholas (Trista) Parisian, Nathan Parisian and Rashae (Joe) Polo; Best Friend, Rachel Sinadinos; and Wally Cat.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020