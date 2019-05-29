Services
Vickers Leslie Funeral Home - Leslie
109 North Church Street PO Box 503
Leslie, MI 49251
517-878-6600
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
13606 E. Kathleen Lane
Grand Ledge, MI
Grand Ledge - Ray Damas, age 66, left his earthly body while at home on May 22 after a short, nasty bout of leukemia ambushed him. Ray was born in Hamtramck, Michigan, grew up in Utica, attended MSU, and obtained a law degree from Cooley Law School. Ray was notoriously busy and helped people in his circle with advice, mentoring, loans, and caring. Connecting with people was definitely Ray's superpower.

Ray is survived by his dancing daughter Alena, stepdaughter Lili, former wife Yuliya, and his three brothers: Stan, Kon, and Mike.

His happy travels and adventures included camping, backpacking, road trips, and travels to Europe and Egypt. Ray's attractive decorative concrete projects will outlive us all and are a testament to his work ethic and drive.

Ray drove too fast, drove himself too hard, and left too soon. He will be missed by us motley survivors!

To celebrate his life, a gathering of Ray's friends, family and business connections will be held at 13606 E. Kathleen Lane, Grand Ledge this Saturday, June 1, from 2pm to 5pm.

Instead of flowers, we suggest a contribution to his daughter's trust in Ray's memory.

Make check payable to "Alena Damas # 4569-1390" and mail to:

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

P.O. Box 628290

Orlando, FL 32862-8290

Smooth travels on the other side, Ray. We love you.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 29, 2019
