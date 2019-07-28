Services
Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan
700 N. Monroe Street
Bay City, MI 48708
989-892-1772
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Higgins Lake Baptist Church
7461 West Higgins Lake Dr
Higgins Lake, MI
Raymond August Smith


1932 - 2019
Raymond August Smith Obituary
Raymond August Smith

Houghton Lake - Formerly of Lansing - Born April 20, 1932, passed away on July 25, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Elaine (Lunden) Smith, son Patrick (Caren) Smith; daughter Janeice (Paul) Morrow; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, twin brother Richard Smith, and brother-in-law Thomas (Ellen) Lunden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Anna Smith, parents-in-law Harry and Evelyn Lunden, brother Robert Smith, sister-in-law Harriet Smith, sister Mildred May, brother-in-law Bruce May, sister-in-law Ann (Shirley) Smith, son Phillip R. Smith, and granddaughter Krysti (Senn) Quintero.

A memorial service and celebration of Raymond's life will be held at Higgins Lake Baptist Church, 7461 West Higgins Lake Dr., Higgins Lake, MI, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family is being serviced by The Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan (888) 273-3553.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019
