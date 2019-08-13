Services
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
401 West Seminary
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-2950
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Charlotte, MI
View Map
Raymond Gager Obituary
Raymond Gager

Charlotte - Raymond George Gager was born in Lansing, Michigan on July 2, 1938 to George and Cecilia (Fedewa) Gager. After graduating from St. Mary Cathedral High School, he entered Michigan State University where he earned his undergraduate degree. He then went on to the University of Detroit Mercy and completed his doctorate in dentistry.

Ray practiced dentistry for over 40 years in Charlotte. In all those years, he only missed three days of work. He was a consummate professional who cared about the well being of all his patients. Although the days could be long, he loved his work because it was an opportunity to provide exceptional care and improve someone's life. He always took the time to get to know his patients as people.

Ray was a dedicated family man. He was happily married to his bride of 52 wonderful years. They not only were devoted life-partners; they were the best of friends. They raised three children - Matthew, Mary, and Megan. Ray and Jo embraced the challenges of raising their special needs son, Matthew, and saw the joy, beauty, and blessing of his life. They were committed to giving their son his light to shine.

Ray was a very humble servant. He had a family that he loved and who loved and adored him. He had an exceptional talent for making others feel valued and important, and would put others before himself. He was a kind, outgoing, and generous soul that touched the lives of so many people. He was a forever optimist - the glass wasn't half-full, it was overflowing. He saw the very best in people. He was a kind, genuine person that loved to laugh.

Ray found opportunities to help make his community better. He was involved in Rotary, Mobile Meals, and Special Olympics. He loved to spend time outdoors with family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf (not always well), walking with his beloved dogs (around 4-7 miles a day), riding his bike, swimming with his grandchildren, and sailing. He worked out at AL!VE Creative Wellness Center every morning at 5:30 and would enjoy coffee with the fellas. He treasured his time with his family and friends at their cottage on Lake Michigan. Ray and Jo built many lifelong friendships with their Lost Valley neighbors. In the winter, he traveled south to Alabama where he enjoyed golf with the guys, cocktail hour, and walking on the beach.

Ray Gager passed away on August 12, 2019. He is survived by his son, Matthew Raymond Gager; daughters, Mary Gager (Jack) Drew, Megan Elizabeth (Joe) McCall; grandchildren, Madison, Ray, Maggie, and Katie; sisters, Janet Morgan and Joan Rademacker; many nieces and newhews; and many special friends.

If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to the House of Ruth, in honor of Ray Gager, 625 Tirrell Road, Charlotte, MI 48813. Friends are encouraged to support Ray's family at visitation and memorial services. Memorial services are Thursday, August 15, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Charlotte. Visitation is Wednesday, August 14, 5-8:00 PM with an affirmation service at 7:30 PM. Friends and family are asked to share memories of Ray on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
