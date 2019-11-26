|
|
Raymond H. Taylor
Maple Rapids - Raymond H. Taylor, age 75, of Maple Rapids passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Addington Place in Grand Rapids.
He was born to parents Ray and Tillie Taylor on March 6, 1944 in St. Johns.
Raymond worked for Motor Wheel in Lansing and retired after 32 years. He enjoyed camping, boating, working in his garden, participating in antique tractor shows, taking his sons to the Silver Lake dunes with the dune buggy, listening to the sound of his John Deere tractor, but most of all spending time with his family.
On September 4, 1964 Raymond married Joyce (Hancock) Taylor in Carson City. Together they shared 44 years of marriage, and had three sons.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Joyce of Maple Rapids, three sons: Rodney (Angie) Taylor of Orleans; Kevin Taylor of Maple Rapids; Brent (Janel) Taylor of Elwell; three grandsons: Zach (Ashley) Taylor, Aaron Taylor and fiancé Tori Carpenter, and Lewis Taylor; one great-granddaughter, Lola. He is also survived by four sisters: Lillian Lawrence, Louise Stout, Dorothy Plume, and Marian Trembley.
Raymond is proceeded in death by his parents, one brother: William Taylor; and three sisters: Evelyn Harrison, Caroline Holland, and Shirley Gooding.
A private memorial service will be held.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Raymond's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019