Raymond James "Ray" Krancich
Freeland - Raymond James "Ray" Krancich, age 64, of Freeland passed away at his summer home in Lake on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Ray was born in Lansing, MI on July 10, 1955 to parents Michael and Phyllis (Coon) Krancich.
Ray served with the United States Naval Construction Battalions, and drove truck for Fedex. On July 26, 1975, he married Lynne Robison in Hemlock, and together they raised three daughters.
Ray is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynne, his children; Theresa (Stephen) Mackey, Miranda (Joseph) Schaumburg, and Helena Krancich and fiancé Brent Bauer, 10 grandchildren, two sisters; Marsha (Jerry) Ericks, and Brenda Hoover, and a former son in law, Joshua Krancich.
A private family-only service will be held for Raymond with a cremation to follow. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.CampbellStocking.com.
Freeland - Raymond James "Ray" Krancich, age 64, of Freeland passed away at his summer home in Lake on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Ray was born in Lansing, MI on July 10, 1955 to parents Michael and Phyllis (Coon) Krancich.
Ray served with the United States Naval Construction Battalions, and drove truck for Fedex. On July 26, 1975, he married Lynne Robison in Hemlock, and together they raised three daughters.
Ray is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynne, his children; Theresa (Stephen) Mackey, Miranda (Joseph) Schaumburg, and Helena Krancich and fiancé Brent Bauer, 10 grandchildren, two sisters; Marsha (Jerry) Ericks, and Brenda Hoover, and a former son in law, Joshua Krancich.
A private family-only service will be held for Raymond with a cremation to follow. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.CampbellStocking.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.