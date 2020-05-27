Raymond James "Ray" Krancich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond James "Ray" Krancich

Freeland - Raymond James "Ray" Krancich, age 64, of Freeland passed away at his summer home in Lake on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Ray was born in Lansing, MI on July 10, 1955 to parents Michael and Phyllis (Coon) Krancich.

Ray served with the United States Naval Construction Battalions, and drove truck for Fedex. On July 26, 1975, he married Lynne Robison in Hemlock, and together they raised three daughters.

Ray is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynne, his children; Theresa (Stephen) Mackey, Miranda (Joseph) Schaumburg, and Helena Krancich and fiancé Brent Bauer, 10 grandchildren, two sisters; Marsha (Jerry) Ericks, and Brenda Hoover, and a former son in law, Joshua Krancich.

A private family-only service will be held for Raymond with a cremation to follow. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.CampbellStocking.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved