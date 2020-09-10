Raymond K. Smith



Stuart, FL - (12/7/1931-9/3/2020)



Raymond Smith, age 88, peacefully passed away on September 3, 2020, after an extended illness.



He was a proud locomotive engineer, known as Smitty, and he loved all 42 years of his employment with the railroad. He became a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity for 6 years upon his retirement in Florida. He was very active in life and enjoyed playing the organ, riding his motorcycle, boating, gardening, reading and traveling among other activities.



He is survived by his wife, Judith; daughters, Teresa, Diane, Debra, Laurie & Leslie; son, Steven; sister, Peggy and brother, Paul. He was predeceased by son, Daniel.



There will be a small family service held for Raymond in Florida. Memorial donation may be made in his honor to Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, FL.



Arrangements entrusted to Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart, FL.









