1/1
Raymond K. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond K. Smith

Stuart, FL - (12/7/1931-9/3/2020)

Raymond Smith, age 88, peacefully passed away on September 3, 2020, after an extended illness.

He was a proud locomotive engineer, known as Smitty, and he loved all 42 years of his employment with the railroad. He became a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity for 6 years upon his retirement in Florida. He was very active in life and enjoyed playing the organ, riding his motorcycle, boating, gardening, reading and traveling among other activities.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; daughters, Teresa, Diane, Debra, Laurie & Leslie; son, Steven; sister, Peggy and brother, Paul. He was predeceased by son, Daniel.

There will be a small family service held for Raymond in Florida. Memorial donation may be made in his honor to Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, FL.

Arrangements entrusted to Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart, FL.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved