Rebecca Ann Thayer
St. Johns - Rebecca Ann Thayer, 82, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hospice House of Mid Michigan, Lansing, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Rebecca was born in St. Johns, MI on August 7, 1936, the daughter of Roscoe Edward and Ruth Irene (Bandt) Rathbun. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns. On August 20, 1978 Rebecca married Floyd Kenneth Thayer in Dewitt, MI. Floyd passed away on December 14, 2003.
Rebecca worked for 12 years as a cashier at Kroger in Lansing. She enjoyed working alongside her husband Ken on their farm for 25 years. She was an avid Michigan State & Detroit Tigers Fan. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, playing cards, and practical jokes. She looked forward to family Christmas' and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter Chris Updyke of Saranac, MI; son Michael Raby of Lansing, MI; 2 step daughters: Linda and Sonny Abbott of Crew, Virginia; and Cindy of Durand, MI. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren with one more on the way. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ken, son in law Charles Midkiff, sisters and brothers in law: Rose and Vern Ames, and Mary and George Maron.
Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice House Lansing, MI. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019