Rebecca Ruth Montoya
Lansing - Age 55, our loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, friend, and a devoted wife passed away July 15, 2020. Born September 8, 1964 in Lansing, MI. Rebecca was a bus driver for many years, taking pride caring for her kids. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, and baking cakes for any occasion. Surviving are 2 children, Jeffery R. (Fiancée, Tina Fleming) Montoya, and Rita L. Montoya; granddaughter, Hailey Marie Montoya; 8 sisters and brothers, Robert (Kim), Ken (Kristen), Kris, Bill (Heather), Walt (Carol), Steve, Debbie, and Vicky Frarey; special cousin, Jody Bartilson and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe "Lupe" Martinez Montoya; her mother, Rita, and father, Walter. Visitation is from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Saturday, July 18, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Contributions may be made to the family. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com