Rebecca Ruth Montoya
1964 - 2020
Rebecca Ruth Montoya

Lansing - Age 55, our loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, friend, and a devoted wife passed away July 15, 2020. Born September 8, 1964 in Lansing, MI. Rebecca was a bus driver for many years, taking pride caring for her kids. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, and baking cakes for any occasion. Surviving are 2 children, Jeffery R. (Fiancée, Tina Fleming) Montoya, and Rita L. Montoya; granddaughter, Hailey Marie Montoya; 8 sisters and brothers, Robert (Kim), Ken (Kristen), Kris, Bill (Heather), Walt (Carol), Steve, Debbie, and Vicky Frarey; special cousin, Jody Bartilson and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe "Lupe" Martinez Montoya; her mother, Rita, and father, Walter. Visitation is from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Saturday, July 18, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Contributions may be made to the family. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
