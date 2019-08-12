Services
Presbyterian Church of Okemos
2258 Bennett Rd
Okemos, MI 48864
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Okemos Presbyterian Church
2258 Bennett Road
Okemos, MI
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Okemos Presbyterian Church
2258 Bennett Road
Okemos, MI
Rebecca Susan McAdam


1959 - 2019
Gibson City, IL - Rebecca Susan McAdam, 60, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home in Gibson City, Illinois surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She formerly lived in DeWitt and Williamston, MI.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 pm Friday August 16, 2019 at Okemos Presbyterian Church, 2258 Bennett Road, Okemos, MI. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service.

Rebecca was born on March 30, 1959 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a daughter of Horace and Dolores Thompson Webb. She married Gary F. Mc Adam on September 1, 1979 in Alpena, Michigan.

Surviving is her loving husband, Gary of Gibson City, IL. Their children, Megan (Bradley) Fritz of Laurel, MD, Heather (Ricardo) Pelaez of Madrid, Spain and Geoffrey (Kara) McAdam of Gibson City, IL; six grandchildren, Oliver, Corrina and Henrik Fritz, Luis Pelaez and Gavin and Grace McAdam; her mother, Dolores Webb of Lakeland, FL, her brother Tom Webb of Queen Creek, AZ and her sister Elizabeth (Heath) Foott of Bend, OR.

She was preceded in death by her father and a grandson, Javier Pelaez.

Rebecca graduated from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor's degree. She was the Standardized patient coordinator of The College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, camping, hiking, enjoying outdoor activities, traveling, playing card games, playing her flute and donating her time to various organizations to help others!

Rebecca was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She was greatly loved and will be truly missed.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
