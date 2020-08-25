Or Copy this URL to Share

Reggie Austin



Lansing - Mr. Austin was a resident of Lansing, Michigan. He leaves to cherish his precious memory: wife, DeChara; son, Reggie; daughters, Deandra and Antoinette; mother, Ellawyne; and step-father, DeWayne Birch of Lansing; and six brothers.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph Street, Lansing, Michigan. Services will also be at Riley Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m.









