Reggie Austin
Reggie Austin

Lansing - Mr. Austin was a resident of Lansing, Michigan. He leaves to cherish his precious memory: wife, DeChara; son, Reggie; daughters, Deandra and Antoinette; mother, Ellawyne; and step-father, DeWayne Birch of Lansing; and six brothers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph Street, Lansing, Michigan. Services will also be at Riley Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
AUG
29
Service
01:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
