Regina Rose Krupiarz



Lansing - Died peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Regina was born in Gaylord, Michigan to Stanley and Sofia (Kujawa) Tomaszewski. She grew up on the farm where she was born and, a tomboy at heart, spent her youth helping with farm chores such as milking the cows, feeding the chickens, gathering the eggs, and helping with the crops. She enjoyed telling her kids stories of walking miles through knee-deep snow to school and back, of playing baseball with her 3 siblings, of going fishing and of picking wildflowers in the fields in the summer months. She never lost her love for the farm. Regina was very caring and motherly from an early age, quickly assuming a motherly role when her youngest brother, Sylvester, was born. It wasn't really surprising that she later ended up having seven children of her own. She was always happy with a baby in her arms.



Regina was born to be a nurse, and with the help and encouragement of her aunt, Sister Mary Anthony, she was able to follow her calling. At the age of 18, after graduating from Gaylord's St. Mary High School in 1944, Regina left the farm and boarded the bus to Battle Creek to start her nurse's training at Leila Y. Post Montgomery Memorial Hospital, where she was in the Mercy College Cadet Nursing program. She often mentioned that those were some of the most fun years of her life. She beamed with pride as she received her cherished R.N. pin from Mercy College in 1947. The following 44 years she cared for her patients with compassion, kindness, understanding and always with a smile. Not because she learned it at school, but because that was the person she was in every aspect of her life.



On June 17, 1950 Regina married the love of her life, Frank (Cas) Krupiarz. After living in Battle Creek and then Hawaii, they moved to Lansing in 1954, where Regina worked at St. Lawrence Hospital until her retirement in 1991. During those years she combined her beloved nursing career with raising her seven kids. A strong, energetic woman. Her retirement years were filled with her love of golf, water aerobics and walking, where the socializing aspect was as important to her as the activities themselves. Monthly lunches with the Chanticleer Chix neighborhood group, St. Lawrence retired nurses' group and Waverly East water aerobics group were something she always looked forward to. And there was never a bigger Spartan fan than Regina! Her 90th birthday was even celebrated in MSU Spartans theme. Not surprisingly, green was Regina's favorite color!



But nothing in life was more precious to Regina than her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Her stacks of photo albums immortalize all the family times, and in that way kept her family near her, even though distance separates them all. The love she had for her family towered above everything else in her life. Regina always looked forward to family gatherings, thoroughly enjoying the noise and raucous. The louder the merrier! She loved telling stories starting with "When you kids were small…". Regina hand-made their clothes, and even clothes for her daughters' dolls. Nothing made her kids happier than when they smelled her famous apple pie baking in the oven! She didn't like cooking, but she loved to bake!



A longtime parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church until it closed, Regina became a member of St. Mary Cathedral, her Catholic faith being one of the pillars of her life. Her parents, brothers Raymond and John, and her husband Frank (Cas) preceded her in death. Regina is survived by her sister Mary Dykhouse, brother Sylvester Tomaszewski, sister-in-law Mary Tomaszewski, her seven children Tom (Nancy), Jane Earl (Greg), Patty (Evertjan Masurel), Bob (Lisa), Jim (Jay Miller), Teresa Hill (Rob) and Chris (Barb), 11 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and a great-grandson on the way who love her dearly. Her family was her life.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 1-4 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Funeral Home Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing MI. Interment will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 in St. Joseph Cemetery, 2520 W. Willow St., Lansing MI at 1 PM. To join the family for the committal service, please visit the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Funeral Homes Facebook page for a live streaming of the committal service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing.



In memory of Regina, those desiring may make a donation to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2260 E. Saginaw St., Suite A, East Lansing MI 48823.













