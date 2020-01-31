|
|
Renate Teran
Cincinncati, Ohio - Renate Teran, age 91, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Carlos M. Teran, mother of Carlos R. Teran ( Roberta), the late Kenneth A. Teran, and grandmother to David, Stephen and Kevin Teran. Renate was born on April 3, 1928 in Offleben, Germany. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1952 and upon earning a Masters in Education from MSU, began a long and fulfilling career in teaching at Pinecrest Elementary School in East Lansing.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home at 1730 East Grand River Ave., East Lansing, MI 48823 from 11am until 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Michigan State University, School of Packaging, 448 Wilson Rd., East Lansing, MI 48824 (in memory of Kenneth A. Teran) or the The Humane Society of the United States, www.humanesociety.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020