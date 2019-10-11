|
|
Rene Cline
Charlotte - Rene Rae Cline was born on October 1st, 1954, and left us to go to heaven on October 8th, 2019 to be with her mother and family. She was a loving mother, proud grandmother, and air force military veteran. (Toughest woman you ever met.) She is survived by her son Chris Cline; spouse Ashley Cline; grandchildren Carter, Caiden , Conner, and daughter Erin (Brandon) Vaughn; grandchildren Abigail, and Logan; sister Carol (John) Campbell; brother Eric Gilby; as well as niece Jennifer. She is proceeded in death by her parents Don and Harriett Gilby, and her sister Audrey Gilby. She is riding her horses in heaven. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 3:00pm at Deepdale Cemetery located at 4108 Old Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48917.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019