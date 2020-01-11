|
|
Renee Scott Breslin
Born Sheila Renee Scott on December 4, 1925, Renee was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many people. Renee died peacefully on December 24, 2019 at the age of 94, joining her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for all eternity.
Renee was preceded in death by her husband Jacweir "Jack" Breslin and is survived by her three sons, Jacweir (Jay) Breslin, Brian Scott Breslin, John Thomas Breslin III, six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Renee graduated from Okemos High School at age 16 and went on to graduate from Michigan State College (MSU) in 1946 where she met the love of her life, Jack. Renee helped establish the Okemos Chieftan Booster Club in the 1960's, chaired the initial capital fundraising campaign for the Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center, was Vice President of Sales for Vanda Corporation in the 1970's-80's, and was involved in many other church and community organizations.
Renee will be buried next to her husband Jack in a private family ceremony.
Persons interested in making a memorial donation may do so to "The Jack Breslin Distinguished Chair in Clinical Oncology Endowment", payable to Michigan State University (with allocation code AR0813 in the memo section) mailed to:
University Advancement
Spartan Way
535 Chestnut Road Room 300
East Lansing, MI 48824
OR
Spectrum Health Foundation
100 Michigan Street N.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(to support Spectrum's hospice services)
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020