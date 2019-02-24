Reva M. Miller



Lansing - Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and committed friend passed away at the age of 98 on February 22, 2019. Her wry sense of humor, fervent curiosity for current affairs, and serving nature will be missed by all who knew her.



Born June 19, 1920, to Glen and Thelma Hyder in Remus, Reva was a resident of Lansing most of her life; a dedicated worker for General Motors; and a retired employee from the Michigan State Senate, after 25 years of service.



Reva was an avid reader and a collector of decorative owls. Her other interests included international travel, summers in northern Michigan at the family cabin, and creating a variety of crafts & beautiful quilts. She was a founding member of the South Lansing Church of Christ.



Reva was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jack; brother Fay; and, two sons Johnny and Dave. Survivors include her loving family, a daughter Karen (Rob) Baykian of Lansing; a son Steve of Chicago, Illinois; five grandchildren Jennifer (Bennett) Mallory of Ada, Jaimie Strickland of East Lansing, David (Kim) Miller of Cary, Illinois, Daniel (Charlene) Miller of St Charles, Illinois, and Dustin Miller of Algonquin, Illinois; and, six great grandchildren Jackson, Neva, and Colin of Ada, Addison and Eliana of Cary, Illinois, Jonah of St Charles Illinois.



Funeral Services will be held, Tuesday, February 26 at 1 PM at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in Lansing with Pastor Frank Weller officiating. Interment will be at Deepdale Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, February 25 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the at , or Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org, in memory of Reva.